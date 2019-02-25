Franschhoek blaze contained

More than 6,000 hectares of vegetation was destroyed in the fire that erupted near the Cape Winelands town's mountain pass last Monday.

CAPE TOWN - A fire that raged on the mountains outside Franschhoek has been contained.

Authorities say firefighters have, however, attended to some flare-ups on Sunday.

The region's spokesperson Jo-Anne Otto says affected areas need to be free of all flare-ups for a period of 48 hours before the fire can be considered extinguished.

“The fire that crept over into the high-noon area over the weekend has also been contained. There are no fires in the Franschhoek mountains. A number of firefighters will be on sites to specifically put out fire flare-ups.”

