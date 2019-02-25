Popular Topics
Edenvale High to resume classes after robbery attempt

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says that after counselling was provided and enforcement officials visited the school, they've agreed that it is safe for learning to resume.

Police have confirmed two suspects have been shot dead and four others have been arrested in a robbery at the Edenvale High School. Picture: @Lesufi/Twitter.
Police have confirmed two suspects have been shot dead and four others have been arrested in a robbery at the Edenvale High School. Picture: @Lesufi/Twitter.
50 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - As Edenvale High pupils prepare to return to school after an attempted robbery on the premises, the Gauteng Education Department says it is safe for the academic programme to resume.

Seven men attacked the school last week, holding admin staff at gunpoint and demanding money from the safe.

Two suspects were shot and killed on the scene while four others have been arrested.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says that after counselling was provided and enforcement officials visited the school, they've agreed that it is safe for learning to resume.

"From the point of view of security arrangements, in terms of counselling and support to staff and students and also in terms of the programme that the school needs to follow up on, as the department we've given the go-ahead to reopen the school."

He says that the exams that were also disrupted will recommence.

"We've rescheduled them and no learner will be disadvantaged by this incident."

Lesufi says that counselling will still be available to pupils and staff when needed.

