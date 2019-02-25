Edenvale High robbery suspects to appear in court

They’re accused of attempted murder, business robbery, and being in possession of an unlicensed firearm.

JOHANNESBURG - Six suspects arrested in connection with the Edenvale High school robbery are expected to be formally charged in the Germiston Magistrates Court on Monday morning.

On Thursday, the men entered the school premises pretending to be parents and held the principal at gunpoint, demanding access to the safe.

They made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

Two gang members were shot dead by police.

Gauteng police spokesperson Kay Makhubela says that an Uber driver is among those arrested. He initially claimed that he was kidnapped by the criminals.

"The Uber driver, when he was arrested, was found in possession of cash which we believe that it might be some of the money that was taken during the business robbery."

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)