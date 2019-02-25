EC Health Dept rolls out NHI readiness programme
This will ensure all medical facilities adhere to the 'ideal clinic status' in the run-up to the introduction of the NHI.
CAPE TOWN - The Eastern Cape Health Department is on a drive to roll out the National Health Insurance (NHI) readiness programme to health districts.
This will ensure all medical facilities adhere to the "ideal clinic status" in the run-up to the introduction of the NHI.
In July 2013, the national government rolled out the ideal clinic programme as an initiative to systemically improve the quality of care provided in primary health care entities across the country.
At a cost of R17.5 million, Ngcobo in the Eastern Cape now boasts the Zabasa Clinic.
The facility utilises the Central Chronic Medicine Dispensing Distribution programme which entails patients being able to pick up their chronic medication at any accredited pick-up point.
Construction at the Mahlubini Clinic in Cofimvaba has been concluded at a cost of R18.5 million.
The medical unit, which opened last week, features a pharmacy, psychological services and 24-hour maternity unit.
Department spokesperson Lwandile Sicwetsha stressed the importance of implementing ideal clinic status at all facilities.
“It’s very important that we start planning and working towards making sure that all our facilities are at that particular level.”
All South Africans are expected to be covered by National Health Insurance by 2025.
