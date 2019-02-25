Durban police comb the scene of deadly shooting

Three people were killed and six others were wounded in the shooting on the first floor of a block of flats in the CBD.

JOHANNESBURG - While more details emerge around Monday’s deadly shooting in Durban, police are combing the scene searching for evidence that could lead them to those responsible for the crime.

It’s understood the flat belonged to one of those killed.

Officials said the motive behind the shooting remains unknown

Netcare 911's Shawn Herbst said: “The SAPS have monitored the area to allow for detectives to comb for further investigation. It is not yet known who the shooter is but the SAPS have put the entire block on lockdown and are busy searching.”

