Durban police comb the scene of deadly shooting

-
Singer R. Kelly pleads not guilty to sex abuse chargesLifestyle
-
Durban police comb the scene of deadly shootingLocal
-
EC Health Dept rolls out NHI readiness programmeLocal
-
ANC dismisses reports Ramaphosa endorsing Collin Malatji to lead ANCYLPolitics
-
Cato murders was basis for charges against Booysen - JibaLocal
-
SA has one of the highest prevalence of cyberbullyingLocal
Popular Topics
-
Durban police comb the scene of deadly shootingLocal
-
EC Health Dept rolls out NHI readiness programmeLocal
-
ANC dismisses reports Ramaphosa endorsing Collin Malatji to lead ANCYLPolitics
-
Cato murders was basis for charges against Booysen - JibaLocal
-
SA has one of the highest prevalence of cyberbullyingLocal
-
Ngubane, Brown suspended Eskom ads in some newspapers - MabuzaBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Bosasa contracts with prisons, courts under review - MasuthaLocal
-
[LISTEN] ANCWL YWD: 'ANC must do honourable thing over Kodwa rape claim'Politics
-
Malema makes brief court appearance over land occupation commentsPolitics
-
ANC to break down monopoly practices that exclude small black businessesPolitics
-
ANC taking Kodwa rape allegations 'very seriously'Politics
-
ANCWL calls for Zizi Kodwa to step aside following rape, harassment claimsPolitics
-
[ANALYSIS] 2019 Oscars may be more remembered for the crises than the ceremonyOpinion
-
[OPINION] We need to talk about thisOpinion
-
[OPINION] Mboweni, we need to look beyond the numbersOpinion
-
[OPINION] The life-changing Laureus Sports awardsOpinion
-
[OPINION] We could drink a case of CasterOpinion
-
[OPINION] Both democracy & authoritarianism are on the rise in AfricaOpinion
-
Gungubele: 'PIC processes were brazenly breached in Ayo Technology deal'Business
-
Mabuza: 'Koko gave McKinsey, Trillian advantages on Eskom contracts'Business
-
Gungubele: 'I wanted clarification from PIC board over Matjila backing'Business
-
Koko shared confidential Eskom documents with Gupta associates, inquiry toldBusiness
-
IPPs will not led to job losses in coal industry, says RadebeBusiness
-
Microsoft hails revamped goggles as more immersive and easy to wearBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Spike Lee slams Green Book Oscar winLifestyle
-
Harry and Meghan meet horses that heal in MoroccoLifestyle
-
Ellen Page: It's time to defend transgender peopleLifestyle
-
Michael Jackson accused of child sex abuse by former maidLifestyle
-
Here are your big 2019 Oscar winnersLifestyle
-
They know the truth - now what? EWN needs Trevor Noah's guidanceLifestyle
-
[GALLERY] Oscars so pink: Celebs dress in unofficial themeLifestyle
-
[WATCH] Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper perform 'Shallow' at the OscarsLifestyle
-
[WATCH] #Oscars2019: What the stars wore on the red carpetLifestyle
-
Janine van Wyk looking for improved Banyana performances in Cyprus CupSport
-
Players who disobeyed their coachesSport
-
Sale snap up South African fly-half Du Preez from SharksSport
-
R47k per month for stadium office stationery? CT councillor demands answersLocal
-
Maluleka: 'I’m going to honour my Kaizer Chiefs contract'Sport
-
Gatland urges Wales to 'build further' after beating EnglandSport
Popular Topics
-
[WATCH] Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper perform 'Shallow' at the OscarsLifestyle
-
[WATCH] #Oscars2019: What the stars wore on the red carpetLifestyle
-
Beyond Caster: Sex Verification of AthletesSport
-
[WATCH] Warriors on Wheels are ready for the CT Cycle TourSport
-
[WATCH] Jiba: 'I had nothing to do with Bosasa'Local
-
[WATCH] 'It's all about memories' - Tamia on serenading SALifestyle
-
On The Couch: Kyle Brown reflects on being the most capped BlitzbokLocal
-
[WATCH] 'Extremely flat & no plan on SOEs' – MPs slam Mboweni’s Budget speechPolitics
-
[WATCH] #Budget2019 in 60 seconds with Bruce WhitfieldBusiness
-
[LISTEN] ANCWL YWD: 'ANC must do honourable thing over Kodwa rape claim'Politics
-
[LISTEN] Lucas Radebe: I was never ready to retireSport
-
[LISTEN] VBS Bank scandal: Wife of Vele Investments CEO spills the beansLocal
-
[LISTEN] Tamia: 'R&B doesn’t get the love it deserves'Lifestyle
-
[LSITEN] Private hospital in Soweto launches new cardiac centreBusiness
-
[LISTEN] Banking Association of SA urges calm over Eskom restructuringBusiness
-
[LISTEN] Are teachers ill-equipped to control classrooms?Local
-
[LISTEN] SAA says not unbundling, but changing business modelBusiness
-
[LISTEN] What SA tax laws say about churches & religious institutionsBusiness
[CARTOON] A Low Ebb
-
[CARTOON] Budget MealsBusiness
-
[CARTOON] We're with you, Caster!Sport
-
[CARTOON] No Love LostPolitics
-
[CARTOON] PerSONA non grataPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Two-Faced MalemaPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Agrizzi 'Fesses UpLocal
-
[CARTOON] Fat Cats 'n RatsPolitics
-
[CARTOON] RIPTukuAfrica
-
[CARTOON] Spanners in the WorksPolitics
- Mon
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 32°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 33°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 32°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 22°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 22°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 20°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 20°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 22°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 22°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 34°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 33°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 35°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 34°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 34°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 35°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 33°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 20°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 15°C
Durban police comb the scene of deadly shooting
Three people were killed and six others were wounded in the shooting on the first floor of a block of flats in the CBD.
JOHANNESBURG - While more details emerge around Monday’s deadly shooting in Durban, police are combing the scene searching for evidence that could lead them to those responsible for the crime.
Three people were killed and six others were wounded in the shooting on the first floor of a block of flats in the CBD.
It’s understood the flat belonged to one of those killed.
Officials said the motive behind the shooting remains unknown
Netcare 911's Shawn Herbst said: “The SAPS have monitored the area to allow for detectives to comb for further investigation. It is not yet known who the shooter is but the SAPS have put the entire block on lockdown and are busy searching.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Pastor Lukau & the dead man rising: Too many questions, not enough answers5 hours ago
-
Ngubane, Brown suspended Eskom ads in some newspapers - Mabuza3 hours ago
-
Cato murders was basis for charges against Booysen - Jibaone hour ago
-
Malema makes brief court appearance over land occupation comments8 hours ago
-
R47k per month for stadium office stationery? CT councillor demands answers3 hours ago
-
EC man arrested for murdering intruderone day ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.