Durban police comb the scene of deadly shooting

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
Go

Durban police comb the scene of deadly shooting

Three people were killed and six others were wounded in the shooting on the first floor of a block of flats in the CBD.

Picture: SAPS.
Picture: SAPS.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - While more details emerge around Monday’s deadly shooting in Durban, police are combing the scene searching for evidence that could lead them to those responsible for the crime.

Three people were killed and six others were wounded in the shooting on the first floor of a block of flats in the CBD.

It’s understood the flat belonged to one of those killed.

Officials said the motive behind the shooting remains unknown

Netcare 911's Shawn Herbst said: “The SAPS have monitored the area to allow for detectives to comb for further investigation. It is not yet known who the shooter is but the SAPS have put the entire block on lockdown and are busy searching.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA