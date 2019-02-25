Drilling for boreholes to continue in drought-stricken Makhanda

The town, formerly known as Grahamstown, is the latest to be hit by a drought. The Gift of the Givers has been shipping bottled water to the area.

CAPE TOWN - A humanitarian aid group says the drilling for boreholes in Makhanda will continue until water is found.

The group's Imtiaaz Sooliman says: "We have to put boreholes at strategic places. The first borehole was placed near the water plant. The second borehole is more important for the economy of this town and the university. We will deal with a third borehole at the Settlers national monument."

