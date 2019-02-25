Donald Trump thinks Spike Lee's Oscars speech was racist

Donald Trump's one and only tweet on the glamorous event was to take a swipe at director Spike Lee.

JOHANNESBURG - US President Donald Trump began tweeting early on Monday morning, weighing in on the 2019 Academy Awards.

Be nice if Spike Lee could read his notes, or better yet not have to use notes at all, when doing his racist hit on your President, who has done more for African Americans (Criminal Justice Reform, Lowest Unemployment numbers in History, Tax Cuts,etc.) than almost any other Pres! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2019

Lee's BlacKkKlansman scooped the Best-Adapted Screenplay Award on Sunday night.

During his acceptance speech, Lee said: "Before the world tonight, I give praise to our ancestors who have built this country into what it is today along with the genocide of its native people."

He also said his family's history could be traced to the first slaves taken to the US from Africa.

"[If] We all connect with our ancestors. We will have love and wisdom regained, we will regain our humanity. It will be a powerful moment."

He also reminded people about the 2020 US presidential election.

"Let’s all mobilise. Let’s all be on the right side of history. Make the moral choice between love versus hate."

In reference to his 1989 critically acclaimed film Do The Right Thing, Lee ended his speech saying: "Let’s do the right thing! You know I had to get that in there."

Set in the 1970s, BlacKkKlansman is based on a true story. Ron Stallworth was the first black detective to serve in the Colorado Springs Police Department. He worked undercover with a veteran white officer, Flip Zimmerman, to expose the Ku Klux Klan.

The movie ends on scenes from the August 2017 Unite the Right Rally in Virginia, where neo-Nazis and other alt-right activists protested the removal of a confederate general's statue. One person was killed after one of the demonstration's attendees drove into a group of counter-protesters. The film also included Trump's response to that rally, where he said there was "blame on both sides" for the violence.

Meanwhile, in 2018 it was reported that Lee entered into a $200,000 contract with the New York Police Department in 2017, agreeing to develop and run a programme to help calm race relations between the department and the black community there.