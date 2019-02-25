De Villiers to play for Middlesex in this summer's T20 Blast

The 35-year-old has signed up for county side Middlesex's first seven group matches starting in July, but is also available for the tournament's latter stages.

CAPE TOWN - Former South Africa batsman AB de Villiers will play for Middlesex in the T20 Blast and it will surprisingly be his first spell in English county cricket.

The 35-year-old has signed up for county side Middlesex's first seven group matches starting in July, but is also available for the tournament's latter stages.

De Villiers hung up his international cricket boots in 2018, having scored more than 20,000 runs in all three formats.

He said: "I have always wanted to play country cricket. Playing at Lord's is always a wonderful privilege and I'm looking forward to the match at Richmond, a beautiful ground in south-west London. That will be a great experience."

Known as “Mr 360” because of the diverse range of crickets shots, he is one of the world's premium Twenty20 players and has scored 7,316 runs in 272 games at a strike-rate of 148.85.