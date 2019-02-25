Connie Chiume looking forward to 'Black Panther' sequel

Known as one of the highest grossing films of 2018, the movie bagged three Oscars at Sunday night’s event in Los Angeles, California.

CAPE TOWN - Award-winning South African actress Connie Chiume, who starred in Black Panther, says she looks forward to its sequel which is set to be shot this year.

Two more South African actors were also featured in the film.

The 66-year-old who has been acting since 1977, says even though there were 4 am call times, every single day was a joy working on set.

“I think the more we get exposed to the world, they realised we have a lot of stories that are untold. We have built beautiful and ready natural sets in South Africa and we have talent in front and behind the camera. We are happy that we are beginning to get into the world.”

Green Book took home the coveted Best Picture Award at Sunday night’s star-studded ceremony.