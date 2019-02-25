Popular Topics
City of Tshwane terminates GladAfrica contract

Last month, an Auditor-General report revealed the contract with the built environment consultancy firm was not above board.

Chairperson and founder of the GladAfrica Group, Noel Mashaba. Picture:@GladAfricaGroup/Twitter
Chairperson and founder of the GladAfrica Group, Noel Mashaba. Picture:@GladAfricaGroup/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa has announced that the city has terminated its controversial R12 billion contract with GladAfrica.

More than R300 million has already been paid to the company.

Mokgalapa says that the contract will come to an end in June.

His spokesperson Sam Mgobozi: "MPAC, which is a statutory body of council, will look into the execution of the contract as well as all other irregular expenditure that has been found by the Auditor-General and it will then be up to Impak to come up with the next step in the process."

Last month, an Auditor-General report revealed the contract with the built environment consultancy firm was not above board.

