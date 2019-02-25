City of CT committed to tackling housing backlog

More than R2 billion has been budgeted for the development of new housing opportunities with R590 million of that amount budgeted for the current financial year.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says it remains committed to addressing housing needs in the city by making funds available for affordable homes.

More than R2 billion has been budgeted for the development of new housing opportunities with R590 million of that amount budgeted for the current financial year.

A commitment has also been undertaken by the municipality to spend R4 billion in the coming years to upgrade informal settlements and to provide water and waste services to these areas.

Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato and Human Settlements mayco member Malusi Booi unveiled the city's housing plans at a media conference on Sunday.

This comes as the housing backlog in the city currently stands at about 365,000 and continues to rise, according to Plato.

A major part of the budget has been earmarked for social housing in and around the CBD. Booi says the city is committed to building integrated communities.

“Within in the citybound, including Woodstock and Salt River, we have more than 10 projects that are in place, which includes the hospital site (the Salt River site).”

Booi adds the metro is assessing city-owned land, including land around the Cape Town CBD to determine whether some of these properties could be developed for more integrated housing.

