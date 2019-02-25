CAS decision on Semenya in IAAF case due next month
Caster Semenya is fighting the athletics body's new regulations, which some say unfairly targets female middle-distance athletes with naturally high testosterone levels.
CAPE TOWN - The landmark hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport involving Caster Semenya and the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) will see a verdict late next month.
Semenya is fighting the athletics body's new regulations, which some say unfairly targets female middle-distance athletes with naturally high testosterone levels.
In a statement over the weekend, CAS said it had adhered to its timetable for the hearing which started with IAAF president Sebastian Coe on Monday and ended with a closing statement from Semenya on Friday afternoon.
The hearings were done behind closed doors with strict confidentiality guidelines. The court said the hearings were conducted in a cordial and respectful atmosphere.
CAS also added it dealt with a similar testosterone case with Indian sprinter Dutee Chand but said Semenya’s case is different as the IAAF believes it has new evidence.
The three-judge panel will now begin with deliberations in a case the court has described as one of its most “pivotal” in its 35-year history.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
