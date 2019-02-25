Popular Topics
CAS decision on Semenya in IAAF case due next month

Caster Semenya is fighting the athletics body's new regulations, which some say unfairly targets female middle-distance athletes with naturally high testosterone levels.

South African 800 metres Olympic champion Caster Semenya (C) and her lawyer Gregory Nott (R) arrive for a landmark hearing at the Court of Arbitration (CAS) in Lausanne on 18 February 2019. Picture: AFP.
South African 800 metres Olympic champion Caster Semenya (C) and her lawyer Gregory Nott (R) arrive for a landmark hearing at the Court of Arbitration (CAS) in Lausanne on 18 February 2019. Picture: AFP.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The landmark hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport involving Caster Semenya and the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) will see a verdict late next month.

Semenya is fighting the athletics body's new regulations, which some say unfairly targets female middle-distance athletes with naturally high testosterone levels.

WATCH: Beyond Caster: Sex Verification of Athletes

In a statement over the weekend, CAS said it had adhered to its timetable for the hearing which started with IAAF president Sebastian Coe on Monday and ended with a closing statement from Semenya on Friday afternoon.

The hearings were done behind closed doors with strict confidentiality guidelines. The court said the hearings were conducted in a cordial and respectful atmosphere.

CAS also added it dealt with a similar testosterone case with Indian sprinter Dutee Chand but said Semenya’s case is different as the IAAF believes it has new evidence.

The three-judge panel will now begin with deliberations in a case the court has described as one of its most “pivotal” in its 35-year history.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA