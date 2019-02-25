Car fire at OR Tambo airport extinguished

Firefighters responded to the blaze at the airport on Monday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - OR Tambo International Airport said a fire that sparked at the terminal drop off has been extinguished.

It’s unclear what caused the blaze and no injuries have been reported.

Airports Company South Africa spokesperson Samukelo Khambule said: “Airport management is aware of the vehicle that caught alight at the airport’s lower roadway. Our fire and rescue team was dispatched within three minutes of the blaze being reported. We can confirm that the fire has now been extinguished.”

