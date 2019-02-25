Bosasa contracts with prisons, courts under review - Masutha

The Department of Justice has given Bosasa a 30-day notice period in which to cancel its contract for nutritional services at seven correctional facilities.

JOHANNESBURG - Justice Minister Michael Masutha has confirmed an audit and advisory firm will be reviewing all security contracts awarded to Bosasa, the company now known as African Global Operations.

The review will interrogate contracts from as far back as 2006.

It follows explosive revelations at the Zondo commission of bribery and corruption involving Bosasa’s managers and government officials.

#Bosasa Minister Michael Masutha is giving a briefing on the Bosasa contracts with the Department of Correctional Services as well as other irregular contracts. [KS] pic.twitter.com/aQjEob6Lf5 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 25, 2019

Masutha has confirmed that Bosasa’s contracts with South Africa’s prisons and courts are under review.

Bosasa has notified the department that its filed for voluntary liquidation.

Also on the books is a contract between Sondolo IT, a Bosasa subsidiary, with the department for security services at high-risk court buildings.

As that stands, security management services, a section of the Department of Justice, failed to prepare a business case and the required tender documents, meaning the company will for now continue to provide those services.

On Monday morning, an official from security management was placed on precautionary suspension after being implicated in the irregular procurement of services on behalf of the Zondo commission.