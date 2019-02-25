Bosasa contracts with prisons, courts under review - Masutha
The Department of Justice has given Bosasa a 30-day notice period in which to cancel its contract for nutritional services at seven correctional facilities.
JOHANNESBURG - Justice Minister Michael Masutha has confirmed an audit and advisory firm will be reviewing all security contracts awarded to Bosasa, the company now known as African Global Operations.
The review will interrogate contracts from as far back as 2006.
It follows explosive revelations at the Zondo commission of bribery and corruption involving Bosasa’s managers and government officials.
#Bosasa Minister Michael Masutha is giving a briefing on the Bosasa contracts with the Department of Correctional Services as well as other irregular contracts. [KS] pic.twitter.com/aQjEob6Lf5— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 25, 2019
Masutha has confirmed that Bosasa’s contracts with South Africa’s prisons and courts are under review.
Bosasa has notified the department that its filed for voluntary liquidation.
The department has given Bosasa a 30-day notice period in which to cancel its contract for nutritional services at seven correctional facilities.
Also on the books is a contract between Sondolo IT, a Bosasa subsidiary, with the department for security services at high-risk court buildings.
As that stands, security management services, a section of the Department of Justice, failed to prepare a business case and the required tender documents, meaning the company will for now continue to provide those services.
On Monday morning, an official from security management was placed on precautionary suspension after being implicated in the irregular procurement of services on behalf of the Zondo commission.
Popular in Local
-
Pastor Lukau & the dead man rising: Too many questions, not enough answers
-
Malema makes brief court appearance over land occupation comments
-
Mabuza: 'Koko gave McKinsey, Trillian advantages on Eskom contracts'
-
At least 3 killed, several injured in Durban shootout
-
Koko shared confidential Eskom documents with Gupta associates, inquiry told
-
EC man arrested for murdering intruder
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.