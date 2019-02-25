Ngubane, Brown suspended Eskom ads in some newspapers - Mabuza
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom board chair Jabu Mabuza says emails between former chair Ben Ngubane and former Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown confirm that Ngubane tried to stop the power utility's advertising in newspapers that published damning reports about the parastatal.
Mabuza concluded his testimony at the state capture commission on Monday afternoon.
Earlier on Monday, he told the Zondo Inquiry that former executive Matshela Koko sent confidential documents to Gupta associate Salim Essa to give him the inside track on business opportunities at the state-owned company.
Mabuza said Ngubane wrote to Brown in 2015 and said: “The board has resolved that Eskom shall suspend any dealings be it the placement of advertising or any other commercial relationship with the Mail & Guardian, Sunday Times and City Press.”
He’s confirmed that in the email, Ngubane stated that state-owned entities had complaints against the newspapers.
Ngubane resigned in 2017 but denied he was running away from his links to the Gupta family.
His resignation came after the so-called Gupta leaks revealed his alleged involvement in helping the controversial family gain control of the Optimum Coal Mine.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
