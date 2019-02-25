AU observers say Nigeria's election generally peaceful

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
Go

AU observers say Nigeria's election generally peaceful

Early results were expected to trickle in on Monday, but it was unclear when a winner would be declared.

Electoral commission officers and voters discuss while votes are counted at Shagari Primary School polling station in Yola, Adamawa State on 23 February 2019 after the polls were closed during the day of the General elections. Picture: AFP
Electoral commission officers and voters discuss while votes are counted at Shagari Primary School polling station in Yola, Adamawa State on 23 February 2019 after the polls were closed during the day of the General elections. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

ABUJA - Nigeria’s election took place in a generally peaceful environment, the head of the African Union (AU) observer mission said on Monday, in his first public comments about the delayed presidential poll on Saturday.

Analysts say the presidential election pitting President Muhammadu Buhari against businessman and former vice president Atiku Abubakar will be Nigeria’s tightest since the end of military rule in 1999.

At stake is the leadership of Africa’s top oil producer, a country with the continent’s biggest economy whose decade-long battle with Islamist militants concentrated in the northeast makes it central to regional stability.

Early results were expected to trickle in on Monday, but it was unclear when a winner would be declared.

A credible and relatively calm poll would open a new chapter in the chequered political history of Nigeria, where nearly six decades of independence have been tarnished by military coups, endemic corruption and secessionist movements.

“The 2019 elections took place in a generally peaceful environment,” said AU observer mission head Hailemariam Desalegn, the former prime minister of Ethiopia.

As many as 39 people have been killed in election violence, civil society groups said on Sunday.

The Situation Room - which represents more than 70 civil society groups - reported 39 deaths after Saturday’s vote.

In previous elections, the death toll has been higher, but most unrest typically occurs after results are announced.

“Since beginning of campaigns in October 2018, more than 260 politically motivated deaths,” Clement Nwankwo, convener of the Situation Room, which had 9,000 observers, told reporters.

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA