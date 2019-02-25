At least 3 killed, several injured in Durban shootout

Officials say the shooting happened at a student residence in the area on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - At least three people have been killed and several others injured in a shooting near the Durban police station in the CBD.

Paramedics are on the scene where victims are being treated.

It's unclear whether any arrests have been made.

Netcare 911's Shawn Herbst said: “Two adult males and one adult female were shot dead. Approximately, six other patients also sustained gun injuries and wounds and are being treated on the scene by advanced life support paramedics. Once the patients have been stabilised, they will be transported to the hospital for further treatment.”

