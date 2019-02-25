Popular Topics
ANCWL calls for Zizi Kodwa to step aside following rape, harassment claims

Kodwa has denied the allegations dismissing them as political blackmail and manipulation.

The ANC's Zizi Kodwa at a press briefing held by the ANC on 22 January. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
The ANC's Zizi Kodwa at a press briefing held by the ANC on 22 January. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
52 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC Women's League says it is disappointed by the emergence of rape and sexual harassment allegations against their leaders in the ANC as they should be championing women's right.

The women's league has called on the party's acting spokesperson Zizi Kodwa to step aside from his position pending the outcome of an investigation into allegations that he raped and drugged women.

A letter from the unknown woman has been making the rounds on social media detailing her version of events.

Kodwa has denied the allegations, dismissing them as political blackmail and manipulation.

This comes days after another party spokesperson Pule Mabe was cleared of sexual harassment charges laid by his former personal assistant.

The women's league's Meokgo Matuba says they believe and support the victim.

"Because it is the ANC that says we do have this wing in our organisation that should champion the interests and struggles of women. However, in the process when one of your own are being accused on serious matters, we feel disappointed."

