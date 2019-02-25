ANC to break down monopoly practices that exclude small black businesses

-
ANC to break down monopoly practices that exclude small black businessesPolitics
-
Cuba votes in referendum on new constitutionWorld
-
Bangladesh police say suspected plane hijacker had carried a toy pistolWorld
-
[WATCH LIVE] Jiba cross-examined at Mokgoro InquiryLocal
-
Probe ongoing into CT Taxify stabbingsLocal
-
[WATCH LIVE] Eskom's Jabu Mabuza gives evidence at Zondo CommissionLocal
-
ANC to break down monopoly practices that exclude small black businessesPolitics
-
[WATCH LIVE] Jiba cross-examined at Mokgoro InquiryLocal
-
Probe ongoing into CT Taxify stabbingsLocal
-
[WATCH LIVE] Eskom's Jabu Mabuza gives evidence at Zondo CommissionLocal
-
City of Tshwane terminates GladAfrica contractBusiness
-
ANC taking Kodwa rape allegations 'very seriously'Politics
-
ANC taking Kodwa rape allegations 'very seriously'Politics
-
ANCWL calls for Zizi Kodwa to step aside following rape, harassment claimsPolitics
-
Radebe denies conflict of interest in IPPs projectLocal
-
Investment in infrastructure will play big role in creating more jobs, says ANCPolitics
-
SACP says it’s strongly opposed to Eskom privatisation, supports restructuringPolitics
-
Ramaphosa appoints Special Investigations Unit TribunalPolitics
-
[OPINION] We need to talk about thisOpinion
-
[OPINION] Mboweni, we need to look beyond the numbersOpinion
-
[OPINION] The life-changing Laureus Sports awardsOpinion
-
[OPINION] We could drink a case of CasterOpinion
-
[OPINION] Both democracy & authoritarianism are on the rise in AfricaOpinion
-
[OPINION] Abolition of Angola’s anti-gay laws may pave way for regional reformOpinion
Popular Topics
-
City of Tshwane terminates GladAfrica contractBusiness
-
Eskom unbundling won't cause job losses, privatisation, says ANCBusiness
-
Radebe: 'Eskom's financial losses can't be blamed on IPPs'Business
-
Radebe denies conflict of interest in IPPs projectLocal
-
Awarding of contracts to IPPs fair & without corruption, says RadebeLocal
-
Enoch Godongwana expresses concerns over Zizi Kodwa's rape allegationsBusiness
-
[WATCH] #Oscars2019: What the stars wore on the red carpetLifestyle
-
Oscars red carpet: old school glamour, loads of pink, stylish menLifestyle
-
Oscars: 'Green Book' wins best picture, Alfonso Cuaron named best directorLifestyle
-
Lady Gaga takes Oscar for best original songLifestyle
-
Mexico's 'Roma' wins Oscar for best foreign language filmLifestyle
-
Rami Malek wins best actor Oscar for 'Bohemian Rhapsody'Lifestyle
-
Rock band Queen plus Adam Lambert open first hostless Oscars in 30 yearsLifestyle
-
Regina King wins her first Oscar for best supporting actressLifestyle
-
'Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse' wins Oscar for best animated filmLifestyle
-
Man City edge League Cup final marked by Chelsea keeper mutinySport
-
Vital win for lowly Free State StarsSport
-
Arsenal ease past Southampton to go fourth in leagueSport
-
3 things we learned from Manchester United 0 Liverpool 0Sport
-
Liverpool go top after United stalemateSport
-
Man United cannot go years without league title, says SolskjaerSport
Popular Topics
-
[WATCH] #Oscars2019: What the stars wore on the red carpetLifestyle
-
Beyond Caster: Sex Verification of AthletesSport
-
[WATCH] Warriors on Wheels are ready for the CT Cycle TourSport
-
[WATCH] Jiba: 'I had nothing to do with Bosasa'Local
-
[WATCH] 'It's all about memories' - Tamia on serenading SALifestyle
-
On The Couch: Kyle Brown reflects on being the most capped BlitzbokLocal
-
[WATCH] 'Extremely flat & no plan on SOEs' – MPs slam Mboweni’s Budget speechPolitics
-
[WATCH] #Budget2019 in 60 seconds with Bruce WhitfieldBusiness
-
[WATCH] Taxi driver caught transporting 46 kids in vehicleLocal
-
[LISTEN] VBS Bank scandal: Wife of Vele Investments CEO spills the beansLocal
-
[LISTEN] Tamia: 'R&B doesn’t get the love it deserves'Lifestyle
-
[LSITEN] Private hospital in Soweto launches new cardiac centreBusiness
-
[LISTEN] Banking Association of SA urges calm over Eskom restructuringBusiness
-
[LISTEN] Are teachers ill-equipped to control classrooms?Local
-
[LISTEN] SAA says not unbundling, but changing business modelBusiness
-
[LISTEN] What SA tax laws say about churches & religious institutionsBusiness
-
[LISTEN] PAC accepts SACP’s Solly Mapaila’s apology for Sobukwe statementPolitics
-
[LISTEN] Here's how to prevent students from dropping outLifestyle
[CARTOON] A Low Ebb
-
[CARTOON] Budget MealsBusiness
-
[CARTOON] We're with you, Caster!Sport
-
[CARTOON] No Love LostPolitics
-
[CARTOON] PerSONA non grataPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Two-Faced MalemaPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Agrizzi 'Fesses UpLocal
-
[CARTOON] Fat Cats 'n RatsPolitics
-
[CARTOON] RIPTukuAfrica
-
[CARTOON] Spanners in the WorksPolitics
- Mon
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 32°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 33°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 32°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 22°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 22°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 20°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 20°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 22°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 22°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 34°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 33°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 35°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 34°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 34°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 35°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 33°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 20°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 15°C
ANC to break down monopoly practices that exclude small black businesses
The governing party said this at a briefing at Luthuli House on Sunday.
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC)’s economic transformation committee says it will break down monopoly practices that exclude small black businesses from the mainstream economy.
The governing party said this at a briefing at Luthuli House on Sunday.
Committee chair Enoch Godongwana says the government will make finance for small businesses more accessible and buy locally produced goods to support small and black-owned businesses.
Godongwana says government will also deal with anti-competitive behaviour.
“Breakdown monopoly practices and structures that exclude new small and black businesses, and better use of the Competition Commission to open the economy [and] to make finance for small business more accessible and use state funding to buy mostly from South African businesses.”
Timeline
-
ANC taking Kodwa rape allegations 'very seriously'one hour ago
-
Eskom unbundling won't cause job losses, privatisation, says ANCone hour ago
-
ANCWL calls for Zizi Kodwa to step aside following rape, harassment claims3 hours ago
-
Enoch Godongwana expresses concerns over Zizi Kodwa's rape allegations21 hours ago
Popular in Politics
-
ANCWL calls for Zizi Kodwa to step aside following rape, harassment claims3 hours ago
-
ANC taking Kodwa rape allegations 'very seriously'one hour ago
-
ANC’s Zizi Kodwa accused of rapeone day ago
-
ANC and Supra Mahumapelo mend fencesone day ago
-
Ramaphosa appoints Special Investigations Unit Tribunal20 hours ago
-
Radebe denies conflict of interest in IPPs project14 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.