ANC to break down monopoly practices that exclude small black businesses

The governing party said this at a briefing at Luthuli House on Sunday.

FILE: The ANC's Enoch Godongwana. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter
19 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC)’s economic transformation committee says it will break down monopoly practices that exclude small black businesses from the mainstream economy.

The governing party said this at a briefing at Luthuli House on Sunday.

Committee chair Enoch Godongwana says the government will make finance for small businesses more accessible and buy locally produced goods to support small and black-owned businesses.

Godongwana says government will also deal with anti-competitive behaviour.

“Breakdown monopoly practices and structures that exclude new small and black businesses, and better use of the Competition Commission to open the economy [and] to make finance for small business more accessible and use state funding to buy mostly from South African businesses.”

