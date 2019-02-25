Popular Topics
ANC taking Kodwa rape allegations 'very seriously'

The party says Kodwa remains a leader and has insisted that a decision will only be taken after all processes had been followed.

FILE: ANC NEC member Zizi Kodwa. Picture: EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC)’s top leadership will hold a regular meeting of the top six on Monday amid calls from its women’s league that acting party spokesperson Zizi Kodwa step aside or be suspended until the rape allegation against him has been through a criminal process.

At a briefing on Saturday, ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte confirmed the allegation but said the party was unable to act on a complaint brought by Kodwa’s accuser because the alleged crime didn’t happen at a party event or structure.

The ANC has however advised the woman to report the matter to police.

Kodwa denies the allegation and says it’s part of a dirty tricks campaign against him.

The ANC says everyone should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The allegations against Kodwa come barely a week after the party’s spokesperson Pule Mabe was cleared by the ANC’s integrity committee of sexual misconduct.

The ANC’s Dakota Legoete says the party is concerned by these latest allegations.

"The party is concerned about the allegation which is brought against one of our leaders. We take this allegation very seriously."

The party says Kodwa remains a leader and has insisted that a decision will only be taken after all processes had been followed.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

