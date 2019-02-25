ANC dismisses reports Ramaphosa endorsing Collin Malatji to lead ANCYL
On Sunday, 'City Press' reported that Ramaphosa singled out Collin Malatji for the position during a meeting in Thohoyandou, in Limpopo, last week.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has dismissed reports that President Cyril Ramaphosa is part of a faction seeking to endorse former Congress of South African Students (Cosas) president Collin Malatji as a candidate to lead the ANC Youth League (ANCYL).
On Sunday, City Press reported that Ramaphosa singled out Malatji for the position during a meeting in Thohoyandou, in Limpopo, last week.
The ANC said Ramaphosa is not in the business of interfering with leadership choices of the ANCYL and has stayed clear of such issues.
The party says it takes offence when leaders use structures to achieve political ends.
Cosas secretary Nkhobo Khomongoe said it would be problematic if Ramaphosa singled out an individual to lead the ANCYL: “We would have a problem if Ramaphosa endorsed Collin because it means that there is something in return that he must be doing for him.”
Malatji is currently the Ekurhuleni regional coordinator for the ANCYL.
The league will hold its national conference in September.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
