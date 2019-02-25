Analysts say no criminal case in Kodwa rape saga may expose victim to more abuse
A woman sent a letter to the party's deputy general secretary Jessie Duarte detailing how she and another woman were drugged and raped by Zizi Kodwa.
JOHANNESBURG - As pressure mounts for the African National Congress (ANC) to take action against rape accused spokesperson Zizi Kodwa, analysts say the lack of a criminal case may expose the victim to more abuse, this time by the party.
A woman sent a letter to the party's deputy general secretary Jessie Duarte detailing how she and another woman were drugged and raped by Kodwa.
The woman has not opened a criminal case despite Duarte saying the party has advised her to do so.
The ANC, however, has launched an internal investigation while Kodwa remains in his position.
Political analyst at the University of KwaZulu-Natal Lukhona Mnguni said party-led disciplinary hearings tend to be influenced by politics and end up unfruitful.
“That depends on who appoints and what are the political concerns among the elite within the political party.”
Meanwhile, legal expert William Booth said the credibility of the woman involved is at stake: “One of the first questions that is probably asked in these instances is whether there has been a criminal complaint laid and the mere fact that there hasn’t, doesn’t mean to say that the disciplinary procedure be continued with or not.”
Kodwa has not indicated whether he will be stepping down but has dismissed the allegations as political blackmail and manipulation.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
More in Politics
-
Alan Winde targets crime reduction in WC
-
ANC dismisses reports Ramaphosa endorsing Collin Malatji to lead ANCYL
-
Bosasa contracts with prisons, courts under review - Masutha
-
[LISTEN] ANCWL YWD: 'ANC must do honourable thing over Kodwa rape claim'
-
Malema makes brief court appearance over land occupation comments
-
ANC to break down monopoly practices that exclude small black businesses
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.