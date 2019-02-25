Analysts say no criminal case in Kodwa rape saga may expose victim to more abuse

A woman sent a letter to the party's deputy general secretary Jessie Duarte detailing how she and another woman were drugged and raped by Zizi Kodwa.

JOHANNESBURG - As pressure mounts for the African National Congress (ANC) to take action against rape accused spokesperson Zizi Kodwa, analysts say the lack of a criminal case may expose the victim to more abuse, this time by the party.

The woman has not opened a criminal case despite Duarte saying the party has advised her to do so.

The ANC, however, has launched an internal investigation while Kodwa remains in his position.

Political analyst at the University of KwaZulu-Natal Lukhona Mnguni said party-led disciplinary hearings tend to be influenced by politics and end up unfruitful.

“That depends on who appoints and what are the political concerns among the elite within the political party.”

Meanwhile, legal expert William Booth said the credibility of the woman involved is at stake: “One of the first questions that is probably asked in these instances is whether there has been a criminal complaint laid and the mere fact that there hasn’t, doesn’t mean to say that the disciplinary procedure be continued with or not.”

Kodwa has not indicated whether he will be stepping down but has dismissed the allegations as political blackmail and manipulation.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)