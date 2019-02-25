Alan Winde targets crime reduction in WC

DA's Western Cape premier candidate Alan Winde everything can only be achieved if crime is brought under control.

CAPE TOWN - As the Democratic Alliance (DA) prepares to launch its Western Cape manifesto, the party's premier candidate Alan Winde says crime is the single biggest factor affecting improvements in the province.

Winde says job creation, education and health are key priorities in his campaign to help the DA retain control in the province after the elections on 8 May.

But, the Community Safety MEC says this can only be achieved if crime is brought under control.

The DA is hoping to extend its support in the Western Cape to more than 60%.

Speaking on the sidelines of the DA's national election manifesto launch, Winde says the party has already built up a good track record and the challenge now is to push the boundaries even further.

But, he says, crime is a major obstacle.

“You can’t grow jobs if your crime is out of control. You can’t have education is crime is not managed. Crime actually exacerbates your problems in your healthcare sector.”

Winde wants to see the province take responsibility for policing, saying crime in each province is unique and policing needs to be tailormade to combat it.