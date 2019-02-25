8 African ministers attend continent’s first modern education conference

Minister Angie Motshekga welcomed over 400 educationist and policymakers from a score of African, European and American countries to the Africa Play Conference.

PRETORIA - Foreign ministers of eight African countries are attending the first continental conference focusing on play as a basic requirement of modern education.

The conference comes weeks after President Cyril Ramaphosa told Parliament his government is working to provide two years go pre-school education to better equip young South Africans for 21st centre challenges.

They were delighted by a rousing musical opening before going into three days of intensive workshops.

The conference is co-hosted by the Department of Basic Education, the LEGO institute, the United Nations Children’s Fund Unesco and the Association for the Development of Education in Africa.

