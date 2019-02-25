4 people dead, 10 critical in Tshwane accident

Paramedics are on the scene using jaws of life to release passengers still trapped inside the bus.

JOHANNESBURG - At least four people have died and 10 others critically injured following an accident involving a bus and a car on the Moloto Road in Tshwane.

Fifty other patients have sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate.

Tshwane emergency spokesperson Johan Pieterse says the road has been closed.

“We’d like to warn road users on the Moloto Road that we’ve got a very serious accident. The road will remain closed for quite some time due to the magnitude of this accident.”