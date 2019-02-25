3 suspects arrested in Boksburg with drugs worth R3m

Law enforcement officials responded to information that the trio was planning to transport the drugs worth about R3 million from OR Tambo International Airport.

JOHANNESBURG - Three men have been handcuffed in a major drug bust in Boksburg after law enforcement officials responded to information that the trio was planning to transport the drugs, worth about R3 million, from OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday night.

Police followed the suspects until they made a stop in Boksburg North.

Police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili says the group will appear at Boksburg Magistrates Court on Tuesday, facing charges of possession and dealing in drugs.

