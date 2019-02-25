Popular Topics
3 suspects arrested in Boksburg with drugs worth R3m

Law enforcement officials responded to information that the trio was planning to transport the drugs worth about R3 million from OR Tambo International Airport.

Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN.
Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN.
23 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Three men have been handcuffed in a major drug bust in Boksburg after law enforcement officials responded to information that the trio was planning to transport the drugs, worth about R3 million, from OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday night.

Police followed the suspects until they made a stop in Boksburg North.

Police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili says the group will appear at Boksburg Magistrates Court on Tuesday, facing charges of possession and dealing in drugs.

“People may call our Crime Stop number 08600 10111 to report any criminality. Callers may remain anonymous and all information will be treated with the strictest confidence. We urge the people of South Africa to continue supporting police efforts in the fight against crime.”

