Zizi Kodwa denies rape allegations

Kodwa released a statement denying allegations saying “It’s a dirty tricks campaign against me”.

JOHANNESBURG – ANC acting spokesperson Zizi Kodwa has denied the rape allegations levelled against him.

#ZiziKodwa has realeased a statement denying allegations of Rape against him. “It’s a dirty tricks campaign against me” pic.twitter.com/6mRKielGmy — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 24, 2019

Yesterday, the party confirmed receiving a letter from a woman-making the claims.

The ANC says it advised the woman to approach the police as the alleged incident happened at a private party last year.

BREAKING : The ANC confirms that #ZiziKodwa has been accused of Rape.Complainant sent a letter to the party’s DSG Jessie Duarte. The ANC adviser her to approach the police. The ANC says no decision has been made on whether Kodwa will be relieved of his duties to deal with matter. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 23, 2019

In a statement released this morning, Kodwa describes the rape allegations as a grotesque attack on him and his reputation.

He says the letter his accuser sent to the ANC is replete with false accusations.

The acting spokesperson confirms that he is accused of rape, sexual assault and drugging two women.

But he says he denies the allegations with the contempt they deserve adding: “I refuse to succumb to extortion and blackmail.”

Kodwa alleges that there are cowards operating from factional dark corners using women to neutralize him.

He says he will not be silenced through a dirty tricks campaign and is considering filing a case of extortion or defamation.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)