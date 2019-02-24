Popular Topics
Zizi Kodwa denies rape allegations

Kodwa released a statement denying allegations saying “It’s a dirty tricks campaign against me”.

ANC national spokesperson Zizi Kodwa. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter
57 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – ANC acting spokesperson Zizi Kodwa has denied the rape allegations levelled against him.

Kodwa released a statement denying allegations saying “It’s a dirty tricks campaign against me”.

Yesterday, the party confirmed receiving a letter from a woman-making the claims.

The ANC says it advised the woman to approach the police as the alleged incident happened at a private party last year.

In a statement released this morning, Kodwa describes the rape allegations as a grotesque attack on him and his reputation.

He says the letter his accuser sent to the ANC is replete with false accusations.

The acting spokesperson confirms that he is accused of rape, sexual assault and drugging two women.

But he says he denies the allegations with the contempt they deserve adding: “I refuse to succumb to extortion and blackmail.”

Kodwa alleges that there are cowards operating from factional dark corners using women to neutralize him.

He says he will not be silenced through a dirty tricks campaign and is considering filing a case of extortion or defamation.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

