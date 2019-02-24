Will rape accused Zizi Kodwa remain ANC spokesperson?

Eyewitness News understands the alleged incident happened last year at a private party.

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC says no decision has been taken yet on whether Zizi Kodwa will continue as the party's spokesperson after he was accused of rape.

The party confirmed yesterday that it received a letter from a woman making the allegations.

BREAKING : The ANC confirms that #ZiziKodwa has been accused of Rape.Complainant sent a letter to the party’s DSG Jessie Duarte. The ANC adviser her to approach the police. The ANC says no decision has been made on whether Kodwa will be relieved of his duties to deal with matter. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 23, 2019

Eyewitness News understands the alleged incident happened last year at a private party.

While the ANC can’t say if the complainant is a member of the party, its spokesperson Dakota Legoete says the ANC advised her on what to do.

“The advice from the ANC is that she should report the matter to law enforcement agencies given the seriousness of the allegations.”

The ANC won’t say if the woman is a member of the ANC. It says it advised her to go Report #ZiziKodwa to the police. Apparently the alleged Rape happened at a “private party”. Kodwa remains ANC Spokepperson for now. “No decision has been taken on that” says ANC. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 23, 2019

EWN asked him if Kodwa would remain the party’s spokesperson.

“So far there is no decision…”

The accusation comes just a week after another ANC spokesperson, Pule Mabe, was cleared of sexual Harassment charges laid by his former PA.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)