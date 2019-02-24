Popular Topics
Will rape accused Zizi Kodwa remain ANC spokesperson?

Eyewitness News understands the alleged incident happened last year at a private party.

ANC's Zizi Kodwa at a press briefing held by the ANC on 22 January. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC says no decision has been taken yet on whether Zizi Kodwa will continue as the party's spokesperson after he was accused of rape.

The party confirmed yesterday that it received a letter from a woman making the allegations.

Eyewitness News understands the alleged incident happened last year at a private party.

While the ANC can’t say if the complainant is a member of the party, its spokesperson Dakota Legoete says the ANC advised her on what to do.

“The advice from the ANC is that she should report the matter to law enforcement agencies given the seriousness of the allegations.”

EWN asked him if Kodwa would remain the party’s spokesperson.

“So far there is no decision…”

The accusation comes just a week after another ANC spokesperson, Pule Mabe, was cleared of sexual Harassment charges laid by his former PA.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

