SACP says it’s strongly opposed to Eskom privatisation, supports restructuring

Eskom has faced generation problems in recent weeks resulting in four days of blackouts which saw load shedding being escalated to stage 4.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Communist Party (SACP) says it’s strongly opposed to the privatisation of Eskom, but supports plans to restructure the power utility provided the move is aimed at making Eskom more effective.

The party held a press briefing in Johannesburg on Sunday afternoon following its 7th central plenary meeting over the weekend.

Eskom has faced generation problems in recent weeks resulting in four days of blackouts which saw load shedding being escalated to stage 4.

The SACP says it’s fully aware of the severe crisis facing Eskom. It says the crisis poses a challenge for the country as a whole and a sustainable resolution needs to be reached.

“The SACP also reiterated the fact that the terms of the restructuring must be consented and negotiated with the trade unions and other stakeholders,” said SACP general-secretary Blade Nzimande.

Nzimande says Eskom must take primary responsibility for the generation of cleaner and renewable energy.

KODWA RAPE ALLEGATIONS

At the same time, the SACP says it cannot comment right now regarding the rape allegations facing African National Congress acting spokesperson Zizi Kodwa.

The ANC confirmed on Saturday night that a woman had laid a complaint against Kodwa.

The SACP says it stands firmly against gender-based violence following the rape allegations. The party says organisations must take disciplinary steps in response to such serious accusations.

However, the SACP also warned against factional leadership battles.

“We can’t comment about these allegations about comrade Zizi Kodwa, they remain allegations as far as we are concerned. It’s very important that the law enforcement agencies check it. We only hope that these are not hoaxed allegations.”

Nzimande says law enforcement authorities will determine the truth behind the allegations Kodwa faces.