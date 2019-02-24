SACP says it’s strongly opposed to Eskom privatisation, supports restructuring
Eskom has faced generation problems in recent weeks resulting in four days of blackouts which saw load shedding being escalated to stage 4.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Communist Party (SACP) says it’s strongly opposed to the privatisation of Eskom, but supports plans to restructure the power utility provided the move is aimed at making Eskom more effective.
The party held a press briefing in Johannesburg on Sunday afternoon following its 7th central plenary meeting over the weekend.
Eskom has faced generation problems in recent weeks resulting in four days of blackouts which saw load shedding being escalated to stage 4.
The SACP says it’s fully aware of the severe crisis facing Eskom. It says the crisis poses a challenge for the country as a whole and a sustainable resolution needs to be reached.
“The SACP also reiterated the fact that the terms of the restructuring must be consented and negotiated with the trade unions and other stakeholders,” said SACP general-secretary Blade Nzimande.
Nzimande says Eskom must take primary responsibility for the generation of cleaner and renewable energy.
KODWA RAPE ALLEGATIONS
At the same time, the SACP says it cannot comment right now regarding the rape allegations facing African National Congress acting spokesperson Zizi Kodwa.
The ANC confirmed on Saturday night that a woman had laid a complaint against Kodwa.
The SACP says it stands firmly against gender-based violence following the rape allegations. The party says organisations must take disciplinary steps in response to such serious accusations.
However, the SACP also warned against factional leadership battles.
“We can’t comment about these allegations about comrade Zizi Kodwa, they remain allegations as far as we are concerned. It’s very important that the law enforcement agencies check it. We only hope that these are not hoaxed allegations.”
Nzimande says law enforcement authorities will determine the truth behind the allegations Kodwa faces.
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.