Ramaphosa appoints Special Investigations Unit Tribunal

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the appointment of a Special Investigations Unit Tribunal to fast-track the finalisation of matters that the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) refers for civil litigation following the conclusion of their investigations.

In a statement on Sunday, the Presidency said the Special Tribunal would be headed by Judge Gidfonia Mlindelwa Makhanya for a period of 3 years. The tribunal was established in terms of Section (2)(1) of the Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunals Act 74 of 1996.

“These are matters where the SIU would have referred to civil litigation contracts entered into by state institutions to be declared irregularly invalid or set aside.

“Fast-tracking these matters through the Special Tribunal will enable the SIU to recover monies and or assets lost by state institutions through irregular and corrupt means; thus ensuring that those who are responsible for the loss of monies and or assets by state institutions are held accountable. The litigation process includes both public and private sectors persons and entities,” said Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko.

According to the statement, the powers and functions of the Special Tribunal are to adjudicate on any civil proceedings brought before it by the SIU in its own name or on behalf of a State institution or any interested party as defined by the regulations, emanating from the investigation by such SIU.

Such civil proceedings will be based on the outcomes from the investigations by the SIU.

Ramaphosa has also appointed the following judges as additional members of the Special Tribunal: