Radebe denies conflict of interest in IPPs project

JOHANNESBURG - Energy Minister Jeff Radebe says there is no conflict of interest in his brother in law Patrice Motsepe’s involvement in the department’s Renewable Energy Independent Power Producers project.

This is after unions made claims that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to unbundle Eskom would benefit Motsepe’s firm African Rainbow Energy and Power.

Both Radebe and Ramaphosa are Motsepe’s brothers in law.

Motsepe last week also denied a conflict saying when the deals were finalised both the minister and the president did not occupy their current offices.

Radebe says the 27 Independent Power Producers (IPPs) contracts he signed in April 2017 was to execute a decision that was taken by his predecessor, former energy minister Tina Joemat-Peterson.

“Even at that time, the person that you are referring to never bided for the IPP in any of those 27 IPP agreements. So, the issue of a conflict of interest does not arise.”

Head of the IPPs office in the department Karen Breytenbach says claims of a conflict are unfair.

“You can come and look at our manuals [and] how we have documented step-by-step; our environment, security, the way we receive the bids [and] who does the evaluations.”

In his address, Radebe emphasised that the tender process and the awarding of contracts in the project is fair, open, and transparent and the security around the evaluation process mitigates the risks of corruption and interference.