R Kelly gets $1m bail
Judge John Fitzgerald Lyke Jr. set his bail at $1 million as the allegations made against Kelly were very "disturbing".
R Kelly's bail has been set at a whopping $1 million by a judge after he was charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
The 52-year-old hip hop star was charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse by Cook County's State Attorney on Friday, following allegations made by a host of women in the recently aired Lifetime documentary series Surviving R Kelly.
Cook County Judge John Fitzgerald Lyke Jr. set his bail at $1 million as the allegations made against Kelly were very "disturbing". He also revealed he came to the decision by setting the bond at $250,000 for each of the four people who he has been charged with sexually abusing.
The singer will have to pay $100,000, which equates as 10% if he wants to bond out.
According to TMZ, a grand jury convened last week to investigate an alleged sex tape, and it has now been claimed the tape "was a pivotal force leading to the charges".
Records show the Ignition hitmaker will face court on 8 March for the charges but his attorney, Steven Greenberg, insists he has not been notified of Kelly's charges.
Previously, Greenberg claimed his client denies any wrongdoing.
Following the allegations against Kelly, several stars have spoken out against him, including Lady Gaga and Celine Dion, who both pulled their collaborations with the rapper from streaming service in the wake of the claims.
Popular in World
-
One killed, 6 hurt as US gas giant’s convoys attacked in Mozambique
-
Venezuela's Guaido says 'all options open' after Maduro blocks aid
-
[WATCH] R Kelly hands himself over to the police
-
As tensions over aid rise, Venezuelan troops fire on villagers, kill two
-
Beyond Caster: Sex Verification of Athletes
-
Another South African detained in China on visa related charges
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.