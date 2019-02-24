Power restored to some parts of Centurion

The Brakfontein Substation was struck by lightning on Friday causing parts of area to go without power.

JOHANNESBURG – The City of Tshwane of says power has been restored to certain parts of Centurion West following a power outage which lasted almost two days.

Technicians worked throughout last night and have restored power to most areas.

One of the areas that is still without power is Kosmosdaal which was affected during maintenance.

Spokesperson, Lindela Mashego says the cost of repairs cannot be determined until power is restored to the entire region.

“It’s only after power is restored that we will be able to establish the cost of the damages.”