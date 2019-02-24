Numsa reiterates its support for Caster Semenya
Numsa has labelled the IAAF's proposed rules as sexist, racist and specifically aimed at Semenya.
JOHANNESBURG - Metalworkers union Numsa has continued to express its unwavering support for Caster Semenya.
We declare that Mokgadi Caster Semenya is #NaturallySuperior. We condemn the racist, sexist, imperialist bullies at the IAAF who are trying to end her reign in the athletics arena. #HandsOffCaster— NUMSA (@Numsa_Media) February 22, 2019
.@caster800m
.@SAFTU_media
.@iaaforg pic.twitter.com/SdbCOtARyn
The Olympic champion spent the last week at the court of arbitration for sport in Switzerland fighting against proposed rules by the IAAF to have her take medication to reduce her testosterone levels.
Organizations including Cricket South Africa, the African National Congress and fellow athletes including Wayde van nie Kerk have all showed their support for Semenya.
Numsa has labelled the IAAF's proposed rules as sexist, racist and specifically aimed at Semenya.
Numsa’s spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said, “Caster has made incredible achievements without resorting to performance enhancing drugs and in response the sporting body wants to force her to pump unnatural substances into her body.”
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.