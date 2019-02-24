Numsa reiterates its support for Caster Semenya

Numsa has labelled the IAAF's proposed rules as sexist, racist and specifically aimed at Semenya.

JOHANNESBURG - Metalworkers union Numsa has continued to express its unwavering support for Caster Semenya.

We declare that Mokgadi Caster Semenya is #NaturallySuperior. We condemn the racist, sexist, imperialist bullies at the IAAF who are trying to end her reign in the athletics arena. #HandsOffCaster

The Olympic champion spent the last week at the court of arbitration for sport in Switzerland fighting against proposed rules by the IAAF to have her take medication to reduce her testosterone levels.

Organizations including Cricket South Africa, the African National Congress and fellow athletes including Wayde van nie Kerk have all showed their support for Semenya.

Numsa’s spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said, “Caster has made incredible achievements without resorting to performance enhancing drugs and in response the sporting body wants to force her to pump unnatural substances into her body.”

