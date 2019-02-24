Mngxitama demands inquiry into claims that Ramaphosa was apartheid spy

Mngxitama says he wrote to the presidency requesting Ramaphosa to commission the inquiry but the presidency refused to take any action.

JOHANNESBURG – BLF leader Andile Mngxitama says they will file court papers to challenge President Cyril Ramaphosa to commission a judicial of inquiry into allegations that the president was an apartheid spy.

Mngxitama says he wants the terms of reference of the commission to also investigate allegations linking the EFF to the British Secret Intelligence Service - MI6.

BLF says it wrote to the presidency requesting the president to commission the inquiry but the presidency refused to take any action.

Cope president Musiuoa Lekota claimed in the National Assembly that Ramaphosa sold struggle stalwarts to apartheid security police.

Mngxitama says they have no choice but to take the matter to court.

“Since the office of the president is not going to do anything about it, we are taking the matter to the high court to compel the president to appoint the chief justice to set up a commission of inquiry.”