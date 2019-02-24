Mngxitama demands inquiry into claims that Ramaphosa was apartheid spy

-
We are 'our worst enemy', bishop says as abuse conference wraps upWorld
-
Power restored to some parts of CenturionLocal
-
Mngxitama demands inquiry into claims that Ramaphosa was apartheid spyPolitics
-
Numsa reiterates its support for Caster SemenyaLocal
-
India toxic alcohol deaths jump to 133: policeWorld
-
Zizi Kodwa denies rape allegationsPolitics
Popular Topics
-
Power restored to some parts of CenturionLocal
-
Mngxitama demands inquiry into claims that Ramaphosa was apartheid spyPolitics
-
Numsa reiterates its support for Caster SemenyaLocal
-
Zizi Kodwa denies rape allegationsPolitics
-
DA admits 2018 was a bad year, focuses on 2019Politics
-
ANC and Supra Mahumapelo mend fencesPolitics
Popular Topics
-
Zizi Kodwa denies rape allegationsPolitics
-
DA admits 2018 was a bad year, focuses on 2019Politics
-
ANC and Supra Mahumapelo mend fencesPolitics
-
ANCWL expresses support for Zizi Kodwa's rape accuserPolitics
-
ANC Women’s League calls for Zizi Kodwa’s suspension pending rape probePolitics
-
Maimane reiterates no to land expropriation without compensationPolitics
-
[OPINION] We need to talk about thisOpinion
-
[OPINION] Mboweni, we need to look beyond the numbersOpinion
-
[OPINION] The life-changing Laureus Sports awardsOpinion
-
[OPINION] We could drink a case of CasterOpinion
-
[OPINION] Both democracy & authoritarianism are on the rise in AfricaOpinion
-
[OPINION] Abolition of Angola’s anti-gay laws may pave way for regional reformOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Summary: The DA’s 6-point plan to develop small business in SAPolitics
-
Eskom chair warns of threat to the economy should debt not be repaidBusiness
-
#RandReport: Rand firms after Moody's hints at ratings reprieveBusiness
-
One killed, 6 hurt as US gas giant’s convoys attacked in MozambiqueBusiness
-
Ford launches probe into actual emissions of its vehiclesBusiness
-
Not enough skills at Eskom to deal with load shedding - MabuzaBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods 'planned' to 'deny' affairLifestyle
-
Appreciation, sadness as people remember the late Dorothy MasukaLifestyle
-
R Kelly gets $1m bailWorld
-
Lotto results: Saturday 23 February 2019Lifestyle
-
Renowned Jazz musician Dorothy Masuka diesLocal
-
Lamar Odom reaching out to Khloe KardashianLifestyle
-
[WATCH] R Kelly hands himself over to the policeLifestyle
-
Powerball results: Friday 22 February 2019Lifestyle
-
R&B star R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of sex abuseWorld
-
Race for the PSL title intensifiesSport
-
Jantjies late try wins it for StormersSport
-
Sharks maintain perfect start to Super Rugby seasonSport
-
Southampton's Hasenhuttl not afraid to take on top Premier League sidesSport
-
[LISTEN] Lucas Radebe: I was never ready to retireSport
-
Fulham fall deeper into trouble with loss at West HamSport
Popular Topics
-
[WATCH] Warriors on Wheels are ready for the CT Cycle TourSport
-
[WATCH] Jiba: 'I had nothing to do with Bosasa'Local
-
[WATCH] 'It's all about memories' - Tamia on serenading SALifestyle
-
On The Couch: Kyle Brown reflects on being the most capped BlitzbokLocal
-
[WATCH] 'Extremely flat & no plan on SOEs' – MPs slam Mboweni’s Budget speechPolitics
-
[WATCH] #Budget2019 in 60 seconds with Bruce WhitfieldBusiness
-
[WATCH] Taxi driver caught transporting 46 kids in vehicleLocal
-
[WATCH] Failed launch of UKZN's sounding rocket seen as learning opportunityLocal
-
[WATCH] Cosatu marches on Parly ahead of Budget speechLocal
-
[LISTEN] VBS Bank scandal: Wife of Vele Investments CEO spills the beansLocal
-
[LISTEN] Tamia: 'R&B doesn’t get the love it deserves'Lifestyle
-
[LSITEN] Private hospital in Soweto launches new cardiac centreBusiness
-
[LISTEN] Banking Association of SA urges calm over Eskom restructuringBusiness
-
[LISTEN] Are teachers ill-equipped to control classrooms?Local
-
[LISTEN] SAA says not unbundling, but changing business modelBusiness
-
[LISTEN] What SA tax laws say about churches & religious institutionsBusiness
-
[LISTEN] PAC accepts SACP’s Solly Mapaila’s apology for Sobukwe statementPolitics
-
[LISTEN] Here's how to prevent students from dropping outLifestyle
[CARTOON] A Low Ebb
-
[CARTOON] Budget MealsBusiness
-
[CARTOON] We're with you, Caster!Sport
-
[CARTOON] No Love LostPolitics
-
[CARTOON] PerSONA non grataPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Two-Faced MalemaPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Agrizzi 'Fesses UpLocal
-
[CARTOON] Fat Cats 'n RatsPolitics
-
[CARTOON] RIPTukuAfrica
-
[CARTOON] Spanners in the WorksPolitics
- Sun
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 33°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 22°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 22°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 23°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 20°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 20°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 21°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 35°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 34°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 33°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 20°C
- Sun
- 32°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 33°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 15°C
Mngxitama demands inquiry into claims that Ramaphosa was apartheid spy
Mngxitama says he wrote to the presidency requesting Ramaphosa to commission the inquiry but the presidency refused to take any action.
JOHANNESBURG – BLF leader Andile Mngxitama says they will file court papers to challenge President Cyril Ramaphosa to commission a judicial of inquiry into allegations that the president was an apartheid spy.
Mngxitama says he wants the terms of reference of the commission to also investigate allegations linking the EFF to the British Secret Intelligence Service - MI6.
BLF says it wrote to the presidency requesting the president to commission the inquiry but the presidency refused to take any action.
Cope president Musiuoa Lekota claimed in the National Assembly that Ramaphosa sold struggle stalwarts to apartheid security police.
Mngxitama says they have no choice but to take the matter to court.
“Since the office of the president is not going to do anything about it, we are taking the matter to the high court to compel the president to appoint the chief justice to set up a commission of inquiry.”
Timeline
-
[WATCH] BLF leader: We can't mourn white lives while inequality persists18 days ago
-
Msimanga condemns BLF remarks over Hoërskool Driehoek tragedy20 days ago
-
BLF heads to court in support of arrested Shepherd Bushiri20 days ago
-
DA launches petition to stop BLF contesting polls over Hoërskool Driehoek posts20 days ago
Popular in Politics
-
Zizi Kodwa denies rape allegations3 hours ago
-
ANC and Supra Mahumapelo mend fences4 hours ago
-
ANCWL expresses support for Zizi Kodwa's rape accuser4 hours ago
-
ANC’s Zizi Kodwa accused of rape17 hours ago
-
Will rape accused Zizi Kodwa remain ANC spokesperson?6 hours ago
-
ANC Women’s League calls for Zizi Kodwa’s suspension pending rape probe5 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.