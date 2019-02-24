Maimane reiterates no to land expropriation without compensation

Maimane says his party wants people to own land and there should be no limits to the amount of holding.

JOHANNESBURG - DA leader Mmusi Maimane is threatening court action if Parliament decides to amend Section 25 of the Constitution to pave the way for land expropriation without compensation.

Launching the party's manifesto for the May elections in Johannesburg yesterday, Maimane said the party was not opposing the amendment of the Constitution just for the sake of it.

The party says allowing land expropriation without compensation would mean citizens will have to rent their homes and land from government and they will never enjoy security of tenure.

This week, a Parliamentary ad hoc committee started working on its programme for the amendment, after the National Assembly adopted a resolution from the Constitutional review committee last year that the Constitution should be changed.

The DA is standing by its position that it does not support the ANC and EFF’s plan for land expropriation without compensation.

Its manifesto says that land reform should be a tool for economic development and that land reform shouldn’t mean that government must take from one to give to another.

The DA leader says his party wants people to own land and there should be no limits to the amount of holding.

The opposition party says land reform is not only about the redistribution of agricultural land.

“I have a dream of making South Africans the owners of their own home both in urban and rural areas. I don’t want a situation where people are at the mercy of the state.”

The party wants to see suitable government-owned land being released for land reform and housing.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)