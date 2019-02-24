Lotto results: Saturday 23 February 2019

EWN brings you the wining Lotto results. Were you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 16 February 2019, are as follows:

Lotto results: 13, 2, 3, 52, 25, 40 Bonus: 38

LottoPlus results: 50, 46, 34, 6, 31, 9 Bonus: 23

LottoPlus2 results: 4, 19, 18, 3, 33, 1 Bonus: 34

For more, visit the National Lottery website.