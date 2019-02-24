Popular Topics
Liverpool go top after United stalemate

Jurgen Klopp's side climbed above Manchester City into pole position, but left Old Trafford frustrated that they failed to go three points clear after struggling to break down a United team hit by three key injuries.

Liverpool's Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker (R) reacts after Manchester United's English defender Chris Smalling (L) missed a chance during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on 24 February 2019. Picture: AFP
Liverpool's Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker (R) reacts after Manchester United's English defender Chris Smalling (L) missed a chance during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on 24 February 2019. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

MANCHESTER - Liverpool moved one point clear at the top of the Premier League after being forced to settle for a 0-0 draw at injury-ravaged Manchester United on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp's side climbed above Manchester City into pole position, but left Old Trafford frustrated that they failed to go three points clear after struggling to break down a United team hit by three key injuries.

Liverpool, chasing a first English title since 1990, had few chances to beat their bitter rivals despite United losing Juan Mata, Ander Herrera and Jesse Lingard before the interval.

The Reds now have 11 league games remaining, the same number as second-placed City, who are in League Cup final action against Chelsea on Sunday.

