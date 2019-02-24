KZN to lobby for more business tourism at Meetings Africa

Sonto Mayise, Tourism KZN’s Acting Head of Convention Bureau, said the province’s unique selling point is undoubtedly the beach and the cultural diversity.

JOHANNESBURG – Meetings Africa is back again and it promises to showcase Africa’s diverse offering of services and products where industry professionals could partner.

In its 13th year, Meetings Africa is a pan-African trade show that was established in response to the global meeting’s industry growing recognition of Africa as a sought-after events destination.

This year, Tourism KwaZulu-Natal will lobby for more conferences to go to the Zulu Kingdom.

“KwaZulu-Natal is Africa’s playground where we pride ourselves with the beach, wildlife and the cultural diversity.”

Mayise was adamant that the summit makes a difference in people’s lives in terms of networking and possibly attracting business.

The summit will focus on business tourism whereas the annual Tourism Indaba focuses on leisure tourism.

She said they take small businesses to the summit to ensure that they get exposed to market and sell their products to an international market.

“We take SMMEs to these trade shows so that they network to international buyers so that they benefit.”

Meetings Africa will be held in Sandton from 25-27 February. The summit will see thousands of people travelling from around the world to exhibit and learn about what South Africa has to offer.