KZN to lobby for more business tourism at Meetings Africa

-
KZN to lobby for more business tourism at Meetings AfricaLifestyle
-
Investment in infrastructure will play big role in creating more jobs, says ANCPolitics
-
SACP says it’s strongly opposed to Eskom privatisation, supports restructuringPolitics
-
EC man arrested for murdering intruderLocal
-
Awarding of contracts to IPPs fair & without corruption, says RadebeLocal
-
Ramaphosa appoints Special Investigations Unit TribunalPolitics
Popular Topics
-
Investment in infrastructure will play big role in creating more jobs, says ANCPolitics
-
SACP says it’s strongly opposed to Eskom privatisation, supports restructuringPolitics
-
EC man arrested for murdering intruderLocal
-
Awarding of contracts to IPPs fair & without corruption, says RadebeLocal
-
Ramaphosa appoints Special Investigations Unit TribunalPolitics
-
Enoch Godongwana expresses concerns over Zizi Kodwa's rape allegationsBusiness
Popular Topics
-
SACP says it’s strongly opposed to Eskom privatisation, supports restructuringPolitics
-
Ramaphosa appoints Special Investigations Unit TribunalPolitics
-
Mngxitama demands inquiry into claims that Ramaphosa was apartheid spyPolitics
-
Zizi Kodwa denies rape allegationsPolitics
-
DA admits 2018 was a bad year, focuses on 2019Politics
-
ANC and Supra Mahumapelo mend fencesPolitics
-
[OPINION] We need to talk about thisOpinion
-
[OPINION] Mboweni, we need to look beyond the numbersOpinion
-
[OPINION] The life-changing Laureus Sports awardsOpinion
-
[OPINION] We could drink a case of CasterOpinion
-
[OPINION] Both democracy & authoritarianism are on the rise in AfricaOpinion
-
[OPINION] Abolition of Angola’s anti-gay laws may pave way for regional reformOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Enoch Godongwana expresses concerns over Zizi Kodwa's rape allegationsBusiness
-
Summary: The DA’s 6-point plan to develop small business in SAPolitics
-
Eskom chair warns of threat to the economy should debt not be repaidBusiness
-
#RandReport: Rand firms after Moody's hints at ratings reprieveBusiness
-
One killed, 6 hurt as US gas giant’s convoys attacked in MozambiqueBusiness
-
Ford launches probe into actual emissions of its vehiclesBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Iggy Azalea's anxiety strugglesLifestyle
-
Jussie Smollett has support of 'Empire' co-star Terrence HowardLifestyle
-
Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods 'planned' to 'deny' affairLifestyle
-
Appreciation, sadness as people remember the late Dorothy MasukaLifestyle
-
R Kelly gets $1m bailWorld
-
Lotto results: Saturday 23 February 2019Lifestyle
-
Renowned Jazz musician Dorothy Masuka diesLocal
-
Lamar Odom reaching out to Khloe KardashianLifestyle
-
[WATCH] R Kelly hands himself over to the policeLifestyle
-
3 things we learned from Manchester United 0 Liverpool 0Sport
-
Liverpool go top after United stalemateSport
-
Man United cannot go years without league title, says SolskjaerSport
-
Leicester City part company with manager PuelSport
-
Numsa reiterates its support for Caster SemenyaLocal
-
Race for the PSL title intensifiesSport
Popular Topics
-
[WATCH] Warriors on Wheels are ready for the CT Cycle TourSport
-
[WATCH] Jiba: 'I had nothing to do with Bosasa'Local
-
[WATCH] 'It's all about memories' - Tamia on serenading SALifestyle
-
On The Couch: Kyle Brown reflects on being the most capped BlitzbokLocal
-
[WATCH] 'Extremely flat & no plan on SOEs' – MPs slam Mboweni’s Budget speechPolitics
-
[WATCH] #Budget2019 in 60 seconds with Bruce WhitfieldBusiness
-
[WATCH] Taxi driver caught transporting 46 kids in vehicleLocal
-
[WATCH] Failed launch of UKZN's sounding rocket seen as learning opportunityLocal
-
[WATCH] Cosatu marches on Parly ahead of Budget speechLocal
-
[LISTEN] VBS Bank scandal: Wife of Vele Investments CEO spills the beansLocal
-
[LISTEN] Tamia: 'R&B doesn’t get the love it deserves'Lifestyle
-
[LSITEN] Private hospital in Soweto launches new cardiac centreBusiness
-
[LISTEN] Banking Association of SA urges calm over Eskom restructuringBusiness
-
[LISTEN] Are teachers ill-equipped to control classrooms?Local
-
[LISTEN] SAA says not unbundling, but changing business modelBusiness
-
[LISTEN] What SA tax laws say about churches & religious institutionsBusiness
-
[LISTEN] PAC accepts SACP’s Solly Mapaila’s apology for Sobukwe statementPolitics
-
[LISTEN] Here's how to prevent students from dropping outLifestyle
[CARTOON] A Low Ebb
-
[CARTOON] Budget MealsBusiness
-
[CARTOON] We're with you, Caster!Sport
-
[CARTOON] No Love LostPolitics
-
[CARTOON] PerSONA non grataPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Two-Faced MalemaPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Agrizzi 'Fesses UpLocal
-
[CARTOON] Fat Cats 'n RatsPolitics
-
[CARTOON] RIPTukuAfrica
-
[CARTOON] Spanners in the WorksPolitics
- Sun
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 33°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 22°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 22°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 23°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 20°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 20°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 21°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 35°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 34°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 33°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 20°C
- Sun
- 32°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 33°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 15°C
KZN to lobby for more business tourism at Meetings Africa
Sonto Mayise, Tourism KZN’s Acting Head of Convention Bureau, said the province’s unique selling point is undoubtedly the beach and the cultural diversity.
JOHANNESBURG – Meetings Africa is back again and it promises to showcase Africa’s diverse offering of services and products where industry professionals could partner.
In its 13th year, Meetings Africa is a pan-African trade show that was established in response to the global meeting’s industry growing recognition of Africa as a sought-after events destination.
This year, Tourism KwaZulu-Natal will lobby for more conferences to go to the Zulu Kingdom.
Sonto Mayise, Tourism KZN’s Acting Head of Convention Bureau, said the province’s unique selling point is undoubtedly the beach and the cultural diversity.
“KwaZulu-Natal is Africa’s playground where we pride ourselves with the beach, wildlife and the cultural diversity.”
Mayise was adamant that the summit makes a difference in people’s lives in terms of networking and possibly attracting business.
The summit will focus on business tourism whereas the annual Tourism Indaba focuses on leisure tourism.
She said they take small businesses to the summit to ensure that they get exposed to market and sell their products to an international market.
“We take SMMEs to these trade shows so that they network to international buyers so that they benefit.”
Meetings Africa will be held in Sandton from 25-27 February. The summit will see thousands of people travelling from around the world to exhibit and learn about what South Africa has to offer.
Timeline
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Lotto results: Saturday 23 February 201913 hours ago
-
Powerball results: Friday 22 February 2019one day ago
-
Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods 'planned' to 'deny' affair11 hours ago
-
Jussie Smollett has support of 'Empire' co-star Terrence Howard6 hours ago
-
Renowned Jazz musician Dorothy Masuka dies23 hours ago
-
Appreciation, sadness as people remember the late Dorothy Masuka12 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.