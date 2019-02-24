Jantjies late try wins it for Stormers

Herschel Jantjies scored a last gasp try in the 86th minute of play to help the Stormers to a dramatic 19-17 win at Newlands.

CAPE TOWN - Herschel Jantjies scored a last gasp try in the 86th minute of play to help the Stormers to a dramatic 19-17 win at Newlands.

The much needed win will give the Stormers coach Robbie Fleck some breathing room after their embarrassing loss 40-3 loss last weekend.

Deep in injury time the DHL Stormers come up with the goods. Scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies darts around an attacking scrum to score and the conversion clinches a dramatic 19-17 win as DHL Newlands erupts. What a finish! #STOvLIO #iamastormer — DHL STORMERS (@THESTORMERS) February 23, 2019

The Lions scores first when chose to go for the 5m lineout instead of the three points, they were rewarded as Kwagga Smith exploded over the tryline carrying two Stormers defenders with him.

He finished off and impressive patient build-up from the Lions on attack.

The Stormers finally got some attacking ball with centre Damien de Allende used as a battering ram, he made some good gain line metres - they were awarded a penalty from their first entry into the 22m and winger SP Marais slotted over to make it 7-3.

Thereafter Warren Whiteley scoresd from an attacking lineout - he forced his way over from close range, Elton Jantjies converted to make it 14-3.

A few minutes later, SP Marais made it 14-6 after Marnus Schoeman was pinned for hands in the ruck.

In a dramatic half time finish, Ali Vermaak was given a yellow for illegal rucking - it cost the Stormers a penalty and ledtbtue score 14-6.

The second half was more of an attritional and absorbing battle. The Stormers gotnoff the Marco first as Marais made it 14-9 via a penalty, the Lions Marcus Schoeman was penalized at the ruck.

Stormers we’re asserting themselves more and more into the match and were duly treated with another penalty. Marais obliged with another successful kick to make 14-12 after 60 minutes.

Jantjies hit back with a penalty of his own for the Lions and extended the lead to make it 17-12.

The final 10 minutes of the match was frenetic to say the least - the Stormers were desperate for the win and three everything the could at the Lions, but the visitors defence was resolute and stood firm.

The Lions continued to hold firm but they were conceding penalties at a concerning rate which meant the Stormers could maintain their tryline onslaught.

The Stormers has a 5m scrum with a minute left of play. From that scrum they tried to surprise the Lions down the blindside but SP Marais was bundled into touch. Poor decision but the Stormers had another crack at the Lions.

It was the same routine, Stormers attack gets thwarted but the Lions concedes the penalty and the Stormers get another chance to score.

Eventually, replacement scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies squeezed over the line against the padding of the upright to secure an incredible win for the home team.

The match ended 19-17.