Jantjies late try wins it for Stormers

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 23°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
Go

Jantjies late try wins it for Stormers

Herschel Jantjies scored a last gasp try in the 86th minute of play to help the Stormers to a dramatic 19-17 win at Newlands.

The Lions lost to the Stormers at Newlands. Picture: Twitter @LionsRugbyCo
The Lions lost to the Stormers at Newlands. Picture: Twitter @LionsRugbyCo
45 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Herschel Jantjies scored a last gasp try in the 86th minute of play to help the Stormers to a dramatic 19-17 win at Newlands.

The much needed win will give the Stormers coach Robbie Fleck some breathing room after their embarrassing loss 40-3 loss last weekend.

The Lions scores first when chose to go for the 5m lineout instead of the three points, they were rewarded as Kwagga Smith exploded over the tryline carrying two Stormers defenders with him.

He finished off and impressive patient build-up from the Lions on attack.

The Stormers finally got some attacking ball with centre Damien de Allende used as a battering ram, he made some good gain line metres - they were awarded a penalty from their first entry into the 22m and winger SP Marais slotted over to make it 7-3.

Thereafter Warren Whiteley scoresd from an attacking lineout - he forced his way over from close range, Elton Jantjies converted to make it 14-3.

A few minutes later, SP Marais made it 14-6 after Marnus Schoeman was pinned for hands in the ruck.

In a dramatic half time finish, Ali Vermaak was given a yellow for illegal rucking - it cost the Stormers a penalty and ledtbtue score 14-6.

The second half was more of an attritional and absorbing battle. The Stormers gotnoff the Marco first as Marais made it 14-9 via a penalty, the Lions Marcus Schoeman was penalized at the ruck.

Stormers we’re asserting themselves more and more into the match and were duly treated with another penalty. Marais obliged with another successful kick to make 14-12 after 60 minutes.

Jantjies hit back with a penalty of his own for the Lions and extended the lead to make it 17-12.

The final 10 minutes of the match was frenetic to say the least - the Stormers were desperate for the win and three everything the could at the Lions, but the visitors defence was resolute and stood firm.

The Lions continued to hold firm but they were conceding penalties at a concerning rate which meant the Stormers could maintain their tryline onslaught.

The Stormers has a 5m scrum with a minute left of play. From that scrum they tried to surprise the Lions down the blindside but SP Marais was bundled into touch. Poor decision but the Stormers had another crack at the Lions.

It was the same routine, Stormers attack gets thwarted but the Lions concedes the penalty and the Stormers get another chance to score.

Eventually, replacement scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies squeezed over the line against the padding of the upright to secure an incredible win for the home team.

The match ended 19-17.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA