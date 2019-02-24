Investment in infrastructure will play big role in creating more jobs, says ANC
The ANC says this will help in creating much-needed jobs and improve the quality of services delivered to the people.
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC)’s economic transformation committee says the party has set aside R865 billion to be spent on infrastructure over the next three years.
The governing party held a media briefing at Luthuli House on Sunday.
Despite a drop in the unemployment figure in the 4th quarter of last year to 27.1%, the ANC says the figure is still too high and more jobs need to be created.
In its election manifesto, President Cyril Ramaphosa says government will work with labour, business, and communities to implement the presidential job summit outcomes which has the potential to create around 275,000 jobs a year.
The ANC says government is on the right track after employment figures in the fourth quarter increased by close to 150,000 jobs.
The party’s chairperson of the economic transformation committee Enoch Godongwana says investment in the infrastructure programme would also play a big role in creating more job opportunities.
“It is a matter of high priority to the ANC that we take concrete steps to accelerate interventions that will help the country step out of the low growth trap, accelerate land reform, reduce inequality, improve employment, and restore confidence in our management of fiscal resources.”
The ANC says investment should also be made in the agriculture and the agro-processing sectors because these have the potential of creating large scale employment.
