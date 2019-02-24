Popular Topics


ANC and Supra Mahumapelo mend fences

The ANC says it's established a rapid response team to investigate challenges facing the organisation.

FILE: North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo at the ANC’s 54th national conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg on 19 December 2017. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC seems to have buried the hatchet with its former premier and North West chair Supra Mahumapelo saying it's established a rapid response team to investigate challenges facing the organisation.

The party says Mahumapelo has agreed to be part of the provincial task team comprising of the old PTT and the PEC which the court ruled must be reinstated.

The former premier this past week lost his battle against the ANC's national executive committee to return to the helm of the party in the province.

When the ANC disbanded the north west provincial executive committee it appointed a provincial task team to run the province.

However, the High Court in Tshwane earlier this month ruled that Mahumapelo be immediately reinstated as chairperson of the ANC in the North West.

After expressing an intention to appeal the ruling – the party now says it had constructive discussions with both groups – and has opted to merge them to create a single PTT which will focus on the elections.

The party’s Deputy Secretary Jessie Duarte says this team will be led by NEC members

“These are people who have worked in the North West for a couple of months now and understand the issues well and they are best placed to lead the province.”

The party has listed former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba as one of the members of the newly formed PTT and says it aims to win an overwhelming majority in the North West come the May elections.

Timeline

