Firefighters are continuing to battle a fire in Franschoek

The Cape Winelands District Municipality says progress has been made towards containing the fire which has destroyed more than 6,000 hectares of vegetation.

CAPE TOWN - Firefighters are continuing to battle a blaze in Franschoek almost a week after it broke out.

The municipality says there are areas that have been contained.

The municipality's Joanne Otto says ground crews remain on scene.

“The fire in the higher less accessible areas is being prioritised.”