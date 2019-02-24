EC man arrested for murdering intruder

The incident occurred in Kirkwood this weekend.

CAPE TOWN - A man who seemingly tried to fight off an intruder faces a murder charge for allegedly killing the man.

Police say the home owner was asleep when a man gained entry into his home through a window.

A fight broke out between the two men in which the intruder was seriously injured and later died in hospital.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said: “The police are following due processes to inform his family relatives in Malawi. A 45-year-old suspect was arrested and is due to appear in court on Monday on charges of murder.”