DA admits 2018 was a bad year, focuses on 2019

JOHANNESBURG - The DA says it's put a bad year behind it and it's now more focused than ever on its election goals.

The party launched its manifesto for change yesterday, telling a packed stadium in Rosettenville that jobs, economic growth, border security and better policing, are top of its agenda.

Despite a year-long public spat with former Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille and controversial statements by the party's former leader Helen Zille, the party is still hoping to continue on its growth path it's enjoyed since the 1994 elections to remain the country's chief opposition.

The party's Parliamentary Whip John Steenhuisen says the DA is the only party that's been putting up a real challenge to the ANC government, and exposing corruptions within its ranks.

“2018 wasn’t a great year for the DA but we have come into 2019 on the front foot, far more focused on the external environment and focused on issues that matter to South Africans and it’s represented in the manifesto.”

