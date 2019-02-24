City of CT budgets R2.1bn for development of new housing opportunities
Mayor Dan Plato says the housing backlog in the City currently stands at about 365,000 and the figure continues to rise.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has unveiled its strategy for future housing.
During a media briefing held on Sunday, Mayor Dan Plato and the City’s Mayco member for human settlements Malusi Booi announced these plans.
Plato says the housing backlog in the City currently stands at about 365,000 and the figure continues to rise.
He says the municipality has budgeted R2.1 billion for the development of new housing opportunities over the medium term with R590 million of that amount budgeted for the current financial year.
Plato says the 2018/2019 budget is allocated to 36 housing developments which are either in the planning phase, already underway, or in the process of being finalised.
These housing projects are in areas that include Nyanga, Atlantis, Heideveld, Grassy Park, strand, Manenberg, Philippi, and Masiphumelele amongst others.
“As the administration, we have delivered over 55,000 housing opportunities which includes formal and rental units over the past seven years.”
A commitment has also been undertaken by the municipality to spend R4 billion in the coming years to upgrade informal settlements and to provide water and waste services to these areas.
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.