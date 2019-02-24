City of CT budgets R2.1bn for development of new housing opportunities

Mayor Dan Plato says the housing backlog in the City currently stands at about 365,000 and the figure continues to rise.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has unveiled its strategy for future housing.

During a media briefing held on Sunday, Mayor Dan Plato and the City’s Mayco member for human settlements Malusi Booi announced these plans.

He says the municipality has budgeted R2.1 billion for the development of new housing opportunities over the medium term with R590 million of that amount budgeted for the current financial year.

Plato says the 2018/2019 budget is allocated to 36 housing developments which are either in the planning phase, already underway, or in the process of being finalised.

These housing projects are in areas that include Nyanga, Atlantis, Heideveld, Grassy Park, strand, Manenberg, Philippi, and Masiphumelele amongst others.

“As the administration, we have delivered over 55,000 housing opportunities which includes formal and rental units over the past seven years.”

A commitment has also been undertaken by the municipality to spend R4 billion in the coming years to upgrade informal settlements and to provide water and waste services to these areas.