Awarding of contracts to IPPs fair & without corruption, says Radebe
JOHANNESBURG - Energy Minister Jeff Radebe says he has faith in his department’s evaluation process to mitigate corruption in the awarding of tenders.
At a briefing on Sunday, Radebe vouched for Independent Power Producers (IPPs) saying they have benefitted the country through creating employment opportunities.
#IPPs it is true that coal jobs are at risk in South Africa, but that is not because of IPPs. km— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 24, 2019
He says the Systems Independent Producer Office makes it difficult for the underhanded awarding of tenders to take place.
“The evaluation is conducted in a highly secured environment with video and voice recordings by a multidisciplinary team of independent external advisors in respect of legal, technical, financial, and economic development discipline.”
Radebe says the evaluation process is subject to scrutiny and monitoring by a governance and compliance review team comprised of independent audit professionals.
“All bidders, evaluation teams, review teams, as well as governance and specialists, are required to complete extensive declarations of conflicts of interest.”
