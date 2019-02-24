Awarding of contracts to IPPs fair & without corruption, says Radebe

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 23°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
Go

Awarding of contracts to IPPs fair & without corruption, says Radebe

At a briefing on Sunday, Radebe vouched for Independent Power Producers saying they have benefitted the country through creating employment opportunities

Energy Minister Jeff Radebe. Picture: GCIS
Energy Minister Jeff Radebe. Picture: GCIS
36 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Energy Minister Jeff Radebe says he has faith in his department’s evaluation process to mitigate corruption in the awarding of tenders.

At a briefing on Sunday, Radebe vouched for Independent Power Producers (IPPs) saying they have benefitted the country through creating employment opportunities.

He says the Systems Independent Producer Office makes it difficult for the underhanded awarding of tenders to take place.

“The evaluation is conducted in a highly secured environment with video and voice recordings by a multidisciplinary team of independent external advisors in respect of legal, technical, financial, and economic development discipline.”

Radebe says the evaluation process is subject to scrutiny and monitoring by a governance and compliance review team comprised of independent audit professionals.

“All bidders, evaluation teams, review teams, as well as governance and specialists, are required to complete extensive declarations of conflicts of interest.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA