Appreciation, sadness as people remember the late Dorothy Masuka

Thousands of fans and fellow musicians have also taken to social media to convey their condolences to her family.

JOHANNESBURG - Tributes continue to pour in for the late iconic jazz singer Dorothy Masuka.

The legend died yesterday at the age of 83.

The EFF has honoured Masuka saying it’s grateful for her contribution to the music industry and the liberation movement.

EFF Sends Its Heartfelt Condolences On The Passing Of Mama Dorothy Masuka #RIPDorothyMasuka pic.twitter.com/xDZV8OAWUh — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) February 23, 2019

While Cope says its saddened by her death as she leaves behind a rich history.

Rest in Peace to jazz legend Dorothy Masuka who passed on today aged 83.



Through her songs Mama addressed racial discrimination, was exiled—even sang for slain DR Congo's Prime Minister, Patrice Lumumba. Her contribution to jazz, though understated, is immense #RIPDorothyMasuka pic.twitter.com/pM45uslEq3 — Facts About Africa (@OnlyAfricaFacts) February 23, 2019

The original Khawuleza song about police raids in the townships written and recorded by Dorothy Masuka in the 1950s which was covered by the late Miriam Makeba and Hugh Masekela respectively#RIPDorothyMasuka pic.twitter.com/yG4rqWN9Jb — KatlehoMK 🇿🇦 (@KatlehoMK) February 24, 2019

So sad to hear that Dorothy Masuka is not with us any more. She was such a special lady, kind & incredibly talented. An honour to have known her. My thoughts are with her family. pic.twitter.com/pnJwXTSb86 — Marisa Gerards (@marisagerards) February 23, 2019

Deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Mama Dorothy Masuka. May her soul Rest In perfect Peace and May her music live on forever 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/NUzj0t1hBr — ProVerb (@ProVerbMusic) February 23, 2019

With more than 40 years of performing under her belt, the world-renowned singer enjoyed celebrity status across Africa and has been celebrated for putting the continent's music on the international stage.

In a 2013 interview with the SABC, the late singer spoke about her passion for music.

“If you stop me from singing I will die. I didn’t want to sing, singing wanted me to do it.”

