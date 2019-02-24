ANCWL expresses support for Zizi Kodwa's rape accuser
The ANCWL's Secretary General Meokgo Matuba says they undoubtedly believe and support the woman.
JOHANNESBURG - The ANC Women's League (ANCWL) says it will continue to believe the rape accuser of ANC acting spokesperson Zizi Kodwa until his name is cleared.
In a letter believed to be from the victim, she details how Kodwa allegedly drugged her and took advantage of her.
BREAKING : The ANC confirms that #ZiziKodwa has been accused of Rape.Complainant sent a letter to the party’s DSG Jessie Duarte. The ANC adviser her to approach the police. The ANC says no decision has been made on whether Kodwa will be relieved of his duties to deal with matter.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 23, 2019
ANC Deputy Secretary General Jessie Duarte says she received a letter from a woman making the allegations and advised her to approach the police.
This comes days after another party spokesperson Pule Mabe was cleared of sexual harassment charges laid by his former personal assistant.
The league has called on Kodwa to step aside from his position pending the outcome of the investigation.
The ANC Women's League says if there's a rape case against the party's acting spokesperson #ZiziKodwa, the party should consider suspending him, pending the outcome of the matter. SZ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 24, 2019
Secretary General Meokgo Matuba said, “As the leader of the ANC he must present his issues to the leadership of the party so that all of us speak from the page.”
She says they undoubtedly believe and support the woman.
“We believe our organisation is caring and will act on such matters.”
The league says while it considers the principle of innocent until proven guilty, it is resolute in supporting the victims of sexual harassment and rape.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
