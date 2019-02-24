Popular Topics
ANCWL expresses support for Zizi Kodwa's rape accuser

The ANCWL's Secretary General Meokgo Matuba says they undoubtedly believe and support the woman.

ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa (foreground) and deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte at a media conference at Nasrec on 17 December 2017. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter
ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa (foreground) and deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte at a media conference at Nasrec on 17 December 2017. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter
12 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC Women's League (ANCWL) says it will continue to believe the rape accuser of ANC acting spokesperson Zizi Kodwa until his name is cleared.

In a letter believed to be from the victim, she details how Kodwa allegedly drugged her and took advantage of her.

ANC Deputy Secretary General Jessie Duarte says she received a letter from a woman making the allegations and advised her to approach the police.

This comes days after another party spokesperson Pule Mabe was cleared of sexual harassment charges laid by his former personal assistant.

The league has called on Kodwa to step aside from his position pending the outcome of the investigation.

Secretary General Meokgo Matuba said, “As the leader of the ANC he must present his issues to the leadership of the party so that all of us speak from the page.”

She says they undoubtedly believe and support the woman.

“We believe our organisation is caring and will act on such matters.”

The league says while it considers the principle of innocent until proven guilty, it is resolute in supporting the victims of sexual harassment and rape.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

