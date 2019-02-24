ANC Women’s League calls for Zizi Kodwa’s suspension pending rape probe

The league says while it considers the principle of innocent until proven guilty, it's resolute in supporting the victims of sexual harassment and rape.

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC Women's League says if there's a rape case against the party's acting spokesperson Zizi Kodwa, the mother body should consider suspending him, pending the outcome of the matter.

ANC Deputy Secretary General Jessie Duarte says she received a letter from a woman making the allegations and advised her to approach the police.

BREAKING : The ANC confirms that #ZiziKodwa has been accused of Rape.Complainant sent a letter to the party’s DSG Jessie Duarte. The ANC adviser her to approach the police. The ANC says no decision has been made on whether Kodwa will be relieved of his duties to deal with matter. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 23, 2019

This comes days after another party spokesperson Pule Mabe was cleared of sexual harassment charges laid by his former personal assistant.

The league says while it considers the principle of innocent until proven guilty, it is resolute in supporting the victims of sexual harassment and rape.

Secretary general Meokgo Matuba said, “We take issues of gender-based violence very serious as we know women are being raped and killed, there is femicide in our country. We are saying the ANC must investigate the matter and we appreciate the approach taken by the ANC.”

